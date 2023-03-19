Voters approve creation of 2 new barangays in Marawi

Marawi City, capital of Lanao del Sur in Mindanao, has now two new barangays (villages) following twin plebiscites on Saturday. Based on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) data, a total of 1,421 registered voters from mother barangays Datu Dalidigan and Sagonsongan approved the creation of two more. A total of 948 out of the 950 canvassed plebiscite returns voted "yes" for the establishment of Barangay Boganga II from Barangay Boganga. On the other hand, 473 out of 476 actual voters said 'yes' to the creation of Barangay Datu Dalidigan from Barangay Sagonsongan. The plebiscites were held after last year's approval of City Ordinance No. 07-010 for the creation of Barangay Boganga II and City Ordinance No. 05-010 to establish Barangay Datu Dalidigan. The plebiscites were held five years after the five-month siege of Marawi which ended October 2017.

Source: Philippines News Agency