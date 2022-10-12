Voter registration may resume by late November: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to resume voter registration activities in late November.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco on Tuesday said the registration activities will resume once the bill postponing the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) becomes law.

“By our estimates, if the BSKE postponement bill is signed into law this October, we may be able to resume voter registration by the last week of November. We will just need to deploy the supplies, train our people, so that the system will be seamless. We expect it to begin by the last week of November,” Laudiangco said in a Laging Handa briefing.

He noted that the event will be highlighted by the initial implementation of the “register anywhere” system in Metro Manila.

“We will bring the registration process closer to the people and allow them to register anywhere. It will also be convenient as it will be done in malls. We will pilot test this in Metro Manila. And if it is successful and the technological infrastructure is put in place, we assure you it will be rolled out in the whole Philippines,” he added.

The system will provide registrants the opportunity of registering in a mall, even if it is located outside a city or municipality where they reside.

The bill postponing the Dec. 5 BSKE to the last Monday of October 2023 has already been ratified by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It is awaiting the signature of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before it becomes a law

Source: Philippines News Agency