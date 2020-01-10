Voter registration for 2022 polls resumes Jan. 20

The registration of voters for the May 2022 national and local elections will resume this month, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Friday.

In a statement, the poll body said the registration will start on January 20 and will run until Sept. 30, 2021.

Applications for registration, transfer of registration records, change/correction of entries in the registration record, reactivation of registration record, and reinstatement of name on the list of voters will be accepted.

Persons with disabilities, senior citizens as well as members of indigenous peoples or indigenous cultural communities and other members of vulnerable sectors may also update their records.

Applications and updating of records shall be done personally at the Office of the Election Officer of the city or municipality where the applicant resides, Mondays to Saturdays including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Comelec said.

No registration will be accepted on April 9 and 10, 2020 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday), Dec. 25, 2020 (Christmas Day), and April 1 and 2, 2021 (Maundy Thursday and Good Friday).

Those who are allowed to register must be at least 18 years of age on or before Election Day, or on May 9, 2022.

Also, he/she must be a resident in the Philippines for at least one year and in the place where the applicant intends to vote for at least six months on or before Election Day.

On the other hand, the Comelec said registered voters as of the May 13, 2019 mid-term elections need not apply anew.

Based on Resolution No. 10635, the Commission has decided to start the resumption of voters this month instead of on July 6, 2020, in view of the postponement of the May 11, 2020 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections pursuant to Republic Act. No 8189.

Meanwhile, there will be no voter registration in 23 municipalities of Palawan in view of the plebiscite set on May 11 for the ratification of Republic Act 11259 which divides it into three separate provinces -- Palawan del Norte, Palawan Oriental and Palawan del Sur.

However, registration for the residents of Puerto Princesa City will resume on January 20.

Source: Philippines News Agency