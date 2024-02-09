Voter education seminars to coincide with registration period

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold voter education seminars nationwide, coinciding with the voter registration period on Feb. 12 to Sept. 30. In a statement Friday, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said the seminars aim to educate on the importance of getting registered and help voters understand their rights and responsibilities. "The Comelec will conduct the Voter Education and Registration Fair in all 17 regions nationwide during the whole voter registration period, in which a voter education and information seminar will be held simultaneously in the same venue with the satellite or mall registration," he said. In Metro Manila, the seminars will be in Pasay City and Quezon City. In Luzon, the seminars would be held in Abra and Baguio City for the Cordillera Administrative Region; llocos Norte and Pangasinan for Ilocos Region; Cagayan and Isabela for Cagayan Valley; Bulacan and Pampanga for Central Luzon; Batangas and Quezon province for Calabarzon; Palawan for Mimaropa; and Albay and Camarines Sur for Bicol Region. In the Visayas, seminars would also be held in Iloilo and Negros Occidental for Western Visayas; Cebu for Central Visayas; and Leyte for Eastern Visayas. Meanwhile, areas that would host such activities are Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur for Zamboanga Peninsula; Misamis Oriental for Northern Mindanao; Davao City and Tagum City for Davao Region; Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato for Soccsksargen; and Lanao del Sur and Basilan for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Source: Philippines News Agency