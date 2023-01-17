Voter applications top 1M since start of sign-up period: Comelec

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it has received over 1 million voter applications since the resumption of registration activities in December last year.

“Based on the last update on registration as of January 13, 2023 the running total of registration applications is already at 1,024,521, which we expect to significantly increase as we include the final output of last week, as well as the still ongoing reception of applications,” said Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco in a message to reporters.

He said the figure does not include yet the total number of applications from the "Register Anywhere" project, which has logged 2,996 applications as of Jan. 15.

At the same time, Laudiangco reminded qualified voters to register since the Comelec does not see any reason to extend the registration period.

He urged them to register to be able to participate in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in October.

“For those who haven't registered yet, don't miss our registration which is only until January 31, 2023,” he added.

Laudiangco said local Comelec offices are ready to accept applications, Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aside from poll body offices, the public may also register in hubs located in participating malls

Source: Philippines News Agency