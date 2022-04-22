﻿Vote based on track record, not popularity: Belgica

Former Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson and now senatorial aspirant Greco Belgica is urging the Filipino electorate to vote candidates in the May 9, 2022 national and local elections because of their excellent track record and not popularity.

Belgica made the appeal, as he acknowledged that many Filipino voters usually prefer popular candidates.

In an interview uploaded on Youtube channel Models of Manila TV, Belgica lamented that choosing candidates for national posts has seemingly transformed into a “popularity contest”.

“So, sa ating mga kababayan, dapat huwag kayong bumoto (to our fellow countrymen, do not vote) based on popularity. Bumoto kayo ng tama (Vote responsibly). Vote wisely,” he said.

Belgica advised the Filipino voters to check each candidate’s character, platform, and track record.

This, as he stressed that there are many candidates who are not popular but are competent to serve the country.

“So, ‘yun ang gawin niyo pong basis nang pagboto. Hindi dahil sikat, magaling. Dahil baka sikat nga, corrupt naman (So, that should be your basis when choosing a candidate. Not because the person is popular, he is good. He may be popular, but he may also be corrupt),” Belgica said.

He, however, clarified that he has no ill will against show business personalities who are vying for elective posts, as well as the incumbent politicians who are seeking reelection.

“You know, I have nothing against popular candidates. Good for them. Congratulations, you did your job well,” he said. “Ang sinasabi ko lamang po, maraming mga hindi sikat na mahuhusay at mabuti para bayan. Sa ating mga botante, ‘yun po ang kailangan ng ating bayan (there are so many candidates who are qualified and can serve the country. To the voters, what our country needs are competent people).”

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier endorsed the candidacy of Belgica, one of the “Lucky 7” senatorial bets of the chief executive’s political party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

If elected to the Senate, Belgica vowed to ensure continuity of the Duterte government’s anti-narcotics drive, maintain peace and order in the country, strengthen the justice system, and introduce amendments to the “passive” anti-corruption law.

Belgica hoped to win the elections, saying he is “ready” to serve as one of the country’s senators.

“Bumoto po kayo ng isang tao, kailangan niyo lang ng isa na tunay na lalaban sa droga at korapsyon sa susunod na administrasyon dahil kailangan po ng Pilipinas (Vote for someone who will really fight the illegal drugs and corruption under the next administration because the Philippines needs that person. Ako (Me), I’m ready to do that,” he said.