VMY2024: MBLM TO FEATURE VARIOUS ELEMENTS TO ATTRACT MORE TOURISTS – AB RAUF

MELAKA, The Melaka government's monthly programme, Melaka Bila Larut Malam (MBLM), will feature various elements to attract more tourists to the state, said Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh. He said it includes introducing new tourism packages and exciting programmes that have an impact on all players in the tourism industry in the state in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY2024). 'There is definitely something different in the second month of the implementation of the MBLM. We will introduce various new tourism packages and programmes, until December this year, to encourage more visitors to come to Melaka. 'Hence, operators of hotels, homestays and budget hotels as well as other players in the tourism industry will benefit from the programmes,' he told reporters at the Walkabout Bila Larut Malam press conference, late last night. Also present were State Tourism, Heritage, Art and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman; state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairm an Ngwe Hee Sem and Melaka Historical City Council (MBMB) mayor Datuk Shadan Othman. More industry players including shopping centres are expected to participate in the MBLM which is held from 11 pm to 2 am, on the first Saturday of each month, he said. He said the initiative indirectly provided small and medium-scale traders the opportunity to operate more hours than normal days, thus increasing their income as well as increasing the competitiveness of the tourism sector in the state. He added that more than 10,000 tourists visited several tourist destinations which offered promotional ticket prices in conjunction with the MBLM last night, namely Melaka Zoo, Melaka River Cruise, Taming Sari Tower, Bangsawan Theatre, Prison Museum and four museums under the Melaka Museum Corporation - History and Ethnography Museum; Maritime Museum; People's Museum and the Melaka Sultanate Palace Museum. The promotional ticket is priced at RM10 per person for tourism products other than the Prison Museum, which is RM3 for adults and RM1 for children. 'The reception has been very encouraging and I was told that visitors came as early as 6 pm to get promotional tickets,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency