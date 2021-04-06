VistaJet Takes Delivery of Two New Global 7500 Aircraft and Announces Order of 10 New Challenger 350 Jets as Demand Continue to Grow

VistaJet Global 7500

Agreement with Bombardier supports VistaJet’s commitment to providing clients with state-of-the-art global fleet, offering best-in-class air mobility solutions;

Reflects huge demand from the influx of new corporates, and looking for safer, more reliable and efficient connectivity;

Entry into service of up to 12 Global 7500 aircraft and 10 Challenger 350s over the next two years, with a view of growing VistaJet fleet to over 90 aircraft serving clients across the globe;

The Global 7500 fills the ultra-long haul gap in the existing fleet and reinforces VistaJet’s confidence in the outlook for business jet travel in 2021;

Providing air mobility solutions to all segments of clients globally from short-haul domestic flights to ultra-long-range intercontinental travel.



Malta, April 6, 2021: VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, today announces additions to its state-of-the-art infrastructure with the delivery of the first two of its Global 7500 aircraft, ready for commercial availability, and the order of 10 new Challenger 350 planes, from long-standing partner Bombardier.

VistaJet is the first company to provide a fleet of Global 7500 aircraft, unlocking the world with the largest and longest-range business jet. The Global 7500 is a gamechanger, and with VistaJet’s unparalleled network and technological capabilities, it will join the best ecosystem to operate at its peak — opening an extended world of non-stop air mobility for Members, in the very best comfort and space. Up to 12 Global 7500 aircraft are planned to join the VistaJet fleet over the next two years.

Vista 7500

The Challenger 350 order, the majority of which are expected to be delivered through 2022, is on the back of growing and urgent demand from corporates and executives who are interested in the super-mid segment — VistaJet has seen a surge of nearly 50% in corporate interest globally since July 2020. The award-winning Challenger 350 aircraft is an integral offering in VistaJet’s super-midsize range, which is driving the higher demand with new and existing customers. It is consistently one of the best-selling businesses jets among charter operators and corporate flight departments across the globe and offers several unique benefits.

The Challenger 350 and Global 7500 new additions will bring VistaJet’s global fleet to over 90 aircraft providing access to 187 countries, with regional flying in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, including domestic flights within India.

The pandemic is clearly demonstrating that customers are increasingly requiring guaranteed global access 24/7. VistaJet’s leading flexibility and adaptability across its business model and service offerings are playing a critical part in its success and resilience, and this latest order of Challenger 350s clearly reiterates its confidence in the future of the industry.

Additionally, in 2021 VistaJet will complete the upgrade of its entire Challenger 850 fleet, including the installation of the fastest in-flight connectivity available with KU-band technology, and enhancing the largest, most productive and comfortable corporate cabin available in its class.

Further, all VistaJet Challenger 605 planes will be fully equipped with KU-band connectivity and upgraded interior on board by the end of 2021 and the Challenger 350 aircraft following suit by end of 2022; 95% of its Global 6000 aircraft will be upgraded with KU-band technology and the elevated interior during 2021 to further enhance customer experience onboard.

Today’s launch is off the back of continued incredible demand for VistaJet’s asset-free solutions, including the new Corporate Membership launched in October 2020. The first quarter of 2021 marked a consecutive quarter in growth in hours sold, up 23% year-over-year, and new Program Members up 90%.

Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman, VistaJet said: “It is an incredibly exciting time as VistaJet transforms the architecture of how companies and individuals fly. We continue to see rapid acceleration in new Members, which is driven by corporate and executive demand for our business mobility offerings. Global private aviation networks will be even more vital to support businesses and the economy. The expansion of our worldwide fleet will guarantee our customers full confidence in a consistent flying experience anywhere in the world — offering the best value in the industry through our unique asset-light flight solutions. We remain committed to providing critical support to businesses in this new world — we kept our business steady during 2020 and we are seeing much increased demand for VistaJet’s asset-free solutions in 2021 and beyond.”

Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier said: “We are extremely proud of our long-standing partnership with VistaJet and are thrilled that they have again chosen Bombardier aircraft to support their fleet expansion plans. With unmatched performance and comfort, the Global 7500 and Challenger 350 are the perfect aircraft to support VistaJet’s rapid growth as more people turn to business aviation and the enhanced safety and reliability it provides.”

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

