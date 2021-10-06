VistaJet Hosts ‘The Surprise Reunion’

The Surprise Reunione

ASTONISHING JOURNEYS TO CELEBRATE TIME WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Fully bespoke multi-generational adventures to reunite loved ones

London, October 6, 2021: Reunion noun. /ˌriːˈjuːniən/ — The act of people coming together after they have been apart for some time.

VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, today announced the launch of The Surprise Reunion, its latest creation in the Adventures in the Sky program for families. Designed in collaboration with world-renowned event planners Sharky & George, the thrilling adventures bring friends and families together from every corner of the globe. Whether on a little known sandy island in the Pacific Ocean or a stunning mountain with untouched snow as far as the eye can see, gatherings will be completely unique and original.

Prior to each journey, exciting and mysterious packages, including trip itineraries and challenge instructions, are delivered at each guest’s door. Perhaps an ancient map parchment, a set of engraved coins, or a cryptic message, each will be different from the next — and in some cases, delivered by unexpected characters. From there, VistaJet will ensure seamless travel by private jet from anywhere in the world, to the final destination.

With unparalleled experience flying into and out of the hardest to reach destinations and onboard service unlike any other, The Surprise Reunion flights are remarkable. As friends and family may be flying simultaneously on separate VistaJet aircraft, all in-flight activities and challenges will share a common theme to create an atmosphere of togetherness leading up to the reunion.

Matteo Atti, EVP of Marketing and Innovation at VistaJet said: “This past year has shown us that spending time with family and friends is what really matters. We assessed how to better serve our Members and imagined a reunion with loved ones of all ages, commencing at 45,000ft in the sky. In collaboration with our longstanding partner Sharky & George, we did just that by creating The Surprise Reunion.

Onboard fun

After more than a year of missed milestones and holiday gatherings, our hope is that this will give families and friends something exciting to look forward to, encouraging them to spend time together, exploring new places, creating new traditions, and celebrating every moment big and small.”

VistaJet’s Surprise Reunion can be completely tailored to meet passenger preferences and create the most imaginative experience. Inspiration itineraries include:

The Ultimate Quest: Imagine the world’s most elaborate treasure hunt that starts at home and culminates in all the family’s favorite people congregating on a private island surrounded by turquoise sea. Hidden maps and cryptic clues will be found along the way, interacting with characters who are not what they initially seem. Expect boat chases, drone delivery of intel, femmes fatales, buried chests, high-tech spy equipment, and a nail-biting narrative to inspire and excite all ages.

Adventure Race Across the Globe: Perfect for family and friends with a competitive streak. Teams are allocated one month before the VistaJet flights and are evenly split between ages, ability and geography. As soon as race packs are delivered, players will have time to collaborate on tactics and game plans. Upon arrival at the top of a mountain, in a beautiful chalet surrounded by pristine powder, the group receives a set of photos, video and physical challenges to kick off a week-long adventure, paramotoring over the peaks, tracking chamois, marmot or elk with a local biologist, and dog sledding to dinner.

Immersive Historical Experience: Travel back in time to Ancient Greece, where everyone will convene aboard a spectacular superyacht for two weeks in the Peloponnese to embark on a modern take on the 12 Labors of Hercules. Clues and challenges will be woven into the most unusual activities imaginable, from cave diving to capture Hydra from the bed of the sea, to recovering Golden Apples from the top of Mount Olympus in a climb to Greece's highest peak.

For more information on VistaJet and its Adventures in the Sky offerings, please visit vistajet.com/children

– Ends –

Information

VistaJet | press@vistajet.com

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On its fleet of over 70 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 187 countries, covering 96% of the world. Founded in 2004, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers have access to an entire fleet whilst paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership. VistaJet’s signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding — the world’s first private aviation ecosystem, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-light solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17 and is incorporated in Malta under Company Number C 55231. VistaJet US Inc. is an Air Charter Broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet and its subsidiaries are not U.S. direct carriers. VistaJet-owned and U.S. registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC.

