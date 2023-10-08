VISITORS FLOCK TO LAST DAY OF MSAM 2023 FOR MORE INFORMATION ON INVESTMENT, SAVINGS

Visitors are making the most of the last day of Minggu Saham Amanah Malaysia (MSAM) 2023, the biggest annual financial literacy carnival hosted by Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), today, by getting more information on investment and savings.

Most of the visitors came with their families, including bringing their children to participate in the various activities lined up at the nine-day carnival which started on Sept 30.

Nabil Izham Mohd Nizom, 42, and his wife, Norhasfizah Mustafa, 40, drove all the way from Alor Setar, Kedah, just to get the latest information about investment and savings at Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB).

Nabil Izham who is a trader said he did not want to miss the opportunity to continue to gain financial and investment knowledge at the carnival on the last day today even though he was here on Monday.

“I came with my wife and three children, aged eight to 14, on Monday and decided to come again today because I want to see more (of the carnival) and at the same time to know more about ASNB and other services offered at MSAM 2023.

“Furthermore, my children enjoy coming to MSAM 2023 because there are many activities including competitions and prizes ... not only we can gain financial knowledge but also the opportunity to win prizes,” he told Bernama.

He also hoped that next year's MSAM would be held during the school holidays to facilitate families with school-going children such as himself.

Another visitor, Farizan Md Hussain, 53, a teacher, said that three days ago she visited MSAM 2023 with a group of students and came back today with her two daughters to get complete information regarding investments for his children.

She said she was also interested in the various quizzes that were prepared to attract visitors because they were very useful and loaded with the latest information related to investments and more.

“With a carnival such as this, as visitors, we will be more confident with the information given because the information reaches us directly, and there is a two-way discussion,” she said

Meanwhile, Teh Wey Zixuan, 26, said that he just returned from a working trip abroad yesterday and decided to come to MSAM today because he did not want to miss the opportunity to get various information on investment and savings.

He said he was surprised as the visit to the carnival was very beneficial to him, especially in terms of saving for the future since he had only been working as a factory engineer for the past year.

“My house is also quite nearby. It would be a loss if I don't take advantage of this opportunity because MSAM is not always held in Penang and I will definitely go to this carnival next year no matter where it is organised.

“Initially I thought this MASM was similar to other carnivals organised before, but apparently I was wrong because a lot of information can be obtained, especially related to investment and savings, besides that there are various interesting activities,” said Teh who lives in Butterworth.

The annual financial literacy event is also in line with PNB’s mandate to improve people's lives for the sake of the country’s prosperity.

MSAM 2023 provides various investment education activities and exhibitions participated by 50 exhibitors consisting of PNB group companies, Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB) agents, regulatory bodies and state government agencies.

