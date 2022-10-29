Visit departed loved ones early to avoid ‘Undas’ crowd: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday urged the public to pay an early visit to their departed loved ones in cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria this weekend to avoid congestion during the ‘Undas’ observance.

“This coming Saturday, Sunday and Monday are the best days to consider when planning to visit cemeteries, memorial parks, columbaria and other holiday places of convergence to avoid crowding,” PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said in a statement.

Azurin reminded the public to be mindful of operating hours, traffic routes, weather conditions, and other environmental and situational factors when planning for different activities.

“Plan your drive and drive your plan,” the PNP chief added especially for the motorists traveling to the provinces to take extra precaution especially in areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal due to Tropical Storm Paeng,” he added.

On Friday, the PNP chief held inspections at different cemeteries across Metro Manila and mass transportation terminals hosting land, air, and sea travel.

“So far so good. All deployments are in place according to our security plan tailored on the situations expected,” he added.

Earlier, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo advised residents who would leave their homes for the long weekend to secure their homes not only against thieves but from possible floodings due to the weather disturbance.

Also on Friday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said a total of 11,666 personnel will be deployed in 128 cemeteries, columbaria and memorial park, 32 major thoroughfares, 133 transportation hubs/terminals and 142 other places of convergence.

Among them are 1,805 augmentation unit which includes the Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel, and 5,492 advocacy group members and force multipliers.

Source: Philippines News Agency