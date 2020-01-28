Visa upon arrival for Chinese nationals suspended for now

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday temporarily suspended the issuance of visa upon arrival (VUA) for Chinese nationals as part of measures against the possible entry of the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Commissioner Jaime Morente issued the order following the travel lockdown in several cities in China, shutting down public transport services in several areas in an effort to contain the virus.

We are now temporarily suspending the issuance of VUA for Chinese nationals to slow down the influx of group tours, Morente said in a statement.

The VUA facility is often used by Chinese tour groups in visiting the Philippines.

The Civil Aeronautics Board earlier suspended flights from Wuhan in central China, the disease's ground zero, to the Philippines.

Morente, however, clarified that there is no order barring Chinese nationals from entering the country.

We have not received any directive imposing policy changes on Chinese nationals. But we are taking this proactive measure to slow down travel, and possibly help prevent the entry of the 2019nCoV, he added.

He said should there be policy changes pertaining to foreign policy it would be channeled through the Department of Foreign Affairs or the Office of the President, per recommendation from the Department of Health.

Likewise, Morente clarified their role in inspecting suspected carriers of the virus at the ports.

It is the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) who conducts monitoring of arriving passengers to see if they are manifesting symptoms of the coronavirus. They have put up measures in place to strictly check arriving passengers. They have been very active in giving information to frontline port personnel on how to prevent the transmission of the virus, given the risk of direct contact with possible carriers, the BI head added.

He said BI is always ready to assist the BOQ and the DOH in securing necessary information to prevent the entry of nCoV into the country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) also assured that adequate precautions are being undertaken by immigration officials in screening passengers of cruise ships coming into the country.

"We have directed (the) BI to coordinate with DOH on the proper protocols the use of masks and other protective clothing (and) gears (as well as) procedure," DOJ spokesperson, Undersecretary Markk Perete said in a message to reporters.

Perete added that these safety measures have been designed in coordination with health officials.

Two vessels from China a cruise ship and a cargo vessel arrived and are docked at Pier 15 South Harbor in Manila.

These are the "World Dream Cruise Ship" from Hong Kong with 778 passengers and the "MV Ligulao" from Lianyungang in Jiangsu, China, located almost 900 km from Wuhan, which arrived early Tuesday and Monday, respectively.

The Philippine Coast Guard said both vessels have been cleared and declared safe by the Bureau of Quarantine following inspections.

The cargo vessel's crew have no shore pass and cannot leave their ships, the PCG said.

Source: Philippines News agency