Vis-Min Super Cup partners with sports promoter MDC

The newest professional basketball league, the Pilipinas Visayas-Mindanao Super Cup, has found a new partner to help promote their league and give jobs to basketball workers in Visayas and Mindanao.

Pilipinas Visayas-Mindanao Super Cup COO Rocky Chan announced Tuesday that Molders of Defined Champions (MDC) Sports Inc., a sports promotion company based in Quezon City, has agreed to help them fulfill their plans.

Nico Clemente, MDC Sports chief marketing and finance officer, signed the contract to help the upstart PVMSuper Cup with Chan, witnessed by league ambassador Dondon Hontiveros online.

“We are very happy that MDC Sports Inc. through Nico Clemente did not take too long to approve our request to help us promote our league,” Chan said.

He added that it took just two days for our request to get approval from MDC president and CEO Maricel Diaz Clemente.

“The Vis-Min Super League is here to help players who are out of work because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are thankful that we now have a partner to make this dream a reality,” Chan said.

MDC Sports, Inc. according to Clemente, is involved in promoting sports events, particularly the 3×3 and 5×5 basketball.

“We have 3×3 and 5×5 basketball tournaments all over the country and we also have our brand of basketballs,” he said.

For a start, as support for the league, MDC will provide the league with their own basketball, making MDC Basketball the official ball of the league.

MDC founder Clemente grew up in Roxas City. She was a graduate of the University of Sto. Thomas and worked in a bank for 13-and-a-half years. She was into sports and has encouraged her five children to be in sports and to live an overall healthy lifestyle according to his son Nico.

Nico added that her mom started MDC Sports, Inc. because she believes there are a lot of young people outside Metro Manila that have so much potential but have limited opportunities to show their talents and compete.

“My mom has observed this while she was young in Roxas City while watching young people play basketball. The young have minimal opportunities but have so much potentials,” he said.

League COO Rocky Chan also stressed that is the reason why MDC Sports Inc. is supporting them: to help young people outside Metro Manila especially from the Visayas and Mindanao to realize their dream and to give them work in the basketball industry.

Clemente’s love for sports has rubbed into his children, particularly with Nico, who was also a Judo varsity player with Ateneo Manila University.

“I am very passionate about sports and MDC Sports Inc. It is, to me, the perfect way to share the passion,” Clemente said.