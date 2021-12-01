Virtusa Wins 2021 AWS Industry Solution NSI Partner of the Year – US

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtusa Corporation was named the 2021 AWS Industry Solution NSI Partner of the Year – US for driving continued innovation and growth across a broad range of Amazon Web Services (AWS) focused Technology and Industry specific market offerings.

Virtusa was recognized as “Partner of the Year” based on a comprehensive set of leading industry solutions including Virtusa’s vLife Platform for Healthcare and Life Sciences, its Open Innovation Platform for Banking and Financial Services, and its iComms Platform for Telecommunications and Media. Coupled with these software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based industry platforms, Virtusa launched a variety of cross-industry technology accelerators to help increase the velocity of customer cloud migrations and modernization efforts. So far, Virtusa has added 54 solutions to AWS Marketplace over the last few years.

“Being recognized as an AWS Industry Solution NSI Partner of the Year validates our company’s continued commitment to providing our customers a balance of both specialized cloud engineering services with impactful industry expertise and solutions,” said Raymond Hennings, Executive Vice President and Head of Alliances and Strategic Deals at Virtusa. “Virtusa is well known for building applications and we will continue to work with AWS to strategically bring disruptive SaaS-based innovation and joint service offerings to the market.”

Virtusa and AWS have worked together for more than a decade. Key solution focus areas have included Database Freedom for large-scale database migrations, End User Computing (EUC) for remote desktop management, Amazon Connect for service center automation, and AWS Edge and internet-of-things (IoT)-based computing services. Both AWS and Virtusa solutions have been the catalyst for driving repeatable success together in the market.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

