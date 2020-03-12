Virtusa Named as the Top Challenger in the Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year 2020

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced it was named the top IT Services Challenger Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year™ 2020 awards. Virtusa also increased its position as a Star Major Contender in the ITS Top 20 list.

The PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year ratings by Everest Group recognized consistent top performers across PEAK Matrix assessments. The Top 10 Challengers list recognized the top 10 IT service providers based on consolidated scores received on individual evaluations for Star Performer, Leader, Major Contender, and Aspirant positions throughout the year for companies with annual revenue of less than US $2 billion. The ITS Top 20 list ranked IT Service Providers using the same methodology, including companies with annual revenue exceeding US $2 billion.

“Virtusa’s recognition as the number one Challenger in the Everest Group Peak Matrix IT Service Provider of the Year 2020 ranking is both an honor and a validation of our strategy to drive the pace and success rate of digital transformation across industries,” said Kris Canekeratne, chairman and CEO, Virtusa. “The time is now for us and our unique ability to combine deep domain expertise, proprietary technologies, and digital engineering prowess in ways that deliver cloud-enabled end-to-end digital experiences and material top and bottom-line performance for our clients.”

