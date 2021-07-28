Virtusa Named a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services in Banking PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 – Global

Everest Group Assessment Focuses on Application and Digital Services in Banking

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtusa Corporation , a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced it has been named a “Star Performer” and “Major Contender” in Everest Group’s Application and Digital Services (ADS) in Banking PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 – Global.

For the 11th annual ADS in Banking assessment, Everest Group reviewed 27 global service providers. These evaluations examined each company’s market impact including market adoption, portfolio mix, and the value delivered. The assessment also took into account each service providers’ vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and its delivery footprint. In this 2021 Global assessment, in addition to being positioned in the Major Contender category, Virtusa was also named as a “Star Performer,” which recognizes businesses that have demonstrated the strongest forward movement across market success and capabilities, year on year.

This distinction validates Virtusa’s Banking and Financial Services practice that pairs a deep understanding of the entire banking value chain with proven technology and platform capabilities. These include Virtusa’s Digital Transformation Studio, Digital Product Workbench, FinTech Lab, Gamified Metrics and more.

“We are thrilled Everest Group has named us a ‘Star Performer.’ This recognition provides incredible validation for commitment and growing success in serving the needs of banks around the world,” said Amit Bhute, global head, banking & financial services practice, Virtusa. “Banks today face incredible pressures from the Fintech community and consumers who are demanding new digital services that they can access from anywhere, anytime. Through our proven digital engineering capabilities, we are successfully helping banks undergo this critical digital transformation and introduce new services and solutions that will drive customer loyalty and long-term success.”

PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, products, and solutions. Likewise, providers of these offerings look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their contributions against their peers.

