Virtusa Corporation Earns New Pega Partners Global Elite Distinction

Elite Status Means Clients Receive Superior Capabilities in Pega Technologies, Engagement Strategies and Vertical Markets

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtusa Corporation today announced that it is among the first group of partners to earn the Global Elite distinction in the new Pega Partners program. Specialized partners are thoroughly vetted by Pega to bring deep vertical knowledge or specialized expertise to clients. Specializations make it easier for clients to connect with the partner who best fits their specific needs by industry, technology, and territory.

Global Elite distinction is reserved for Pega’s top performing partners with demonstrated capabilities in Pega technologies, engagement strategies or vertical markets. Global Elite partners meet or exceed their annual growth plan based on their engagement strategy benchmarks. In addition to Global Elite status, Virtusa also earned Specialized and Authorized distinctions.

As Pega’s most tenured partner, since 2002, Virtusa is the only one to collaborate with Pega in developing products for the financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecom, media, and manufacturing industries. Overall, Virtusa has executed an incredibly high number of digital process automation programs that include several of the largest Pega implementations in the world. For the second consecutive year, Virtusa also received the Pega 2021 Partner Sales Excellence Award for top Partner Sourced Revenue in the Americas. This achievement is another indication of the successful partnership between Virtusa and Pega.

“Earning these three distinctions, particularly Global Elite, further demonstrates the extremely valued partnership between Virtusa and Pega, as well as Virtusa’s commitment to providing superior service and solutions to help clients accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said John Gillis, Executive Vice President, Business Operations, Virtusa. “The Pega Partners program and our Global Elite status will now make choosing even easier for worldwide clients seeking to benefit from our long-standing partnership.”

Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystems, Pegasystems, added, “We’re proud of partners like Virtusa that worked diligently to meet the stringent criteria for our new Pega Partners program. The Elite distinction lets Pega clients know that Virtusa has earned our trust to deliver high-quality Pega solutions with proven superior client outcomes.”

To learn more about the Virtusa and Pega partnership, visit: virtusa.com/partner/ pega.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

