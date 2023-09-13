VIRAL VIDEO OF TREATMENT PLANT REPAIRS OLD POSTING – AIR SELANGOR

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) found that there was a viral video about repair works at its water treatment plant in 2021 being reposted on social media recently.

In a posting on its Facebook page, Air Selangor said the matter affected many users in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

"We wish to emphasise and remind consumers and users that verified and up-to-date information about the repair works and upgrading of our water treatment plants are available through Air Selangor's official social media and our website," it said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency