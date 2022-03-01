﻿Villar wife leaving DOJ post to help in campaign

Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar has submitted her resignation to campaign for her husband, who is seeking a Senate seat.

She will assist former Public Works secretary Mark Villar, who stepped down shortly before filing his Certificate of Candidacy last year.

If elected, he will join his mother, incumbent Senator Cynthia Villar.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the resignation of Atty. Emmeline Aglipay-Villar as undersecretary of the Department of Justice effective on March 21, 2022,” DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters via text message.

Undersecretary Villar is the youngest daughter of former Philippine National Police chief Edgar Aglipay and was a former party-list representative (Diwa) prior to her DOJ appointment in 2018.

At the DOJ, she is spokesperson and in charge of the Inter-Agency Council Against Human Trafficking, gender and special protections group, and Guevarra’s legal staff.

Chief State Counsel George Ortha II will be Officer-In-Charge once Villar’s resignation takes effect, Guevarra said.

Source: Philippines News Agency