Villar vows more support for farmers of Southern Leyte town

MAASIN CITY, Southern Leyte: Senator Cynthia Villar has vowed to support agriculture programs in this city which puts farming a priority.

During her visit here Monday, Villar said legislative measures have been in place in the Senate to strengthen agriculture.

Her office funded projects here to improve cacao processing, coconut, and carabao in Malapoc Sur and Tinagak villages.

“As your senator who fully supports the agriculture sector, we were able to provide a cacao community-based development enterprise project here in Maasin City. This includes the establishment of a cacao plantation, establishment of a cacao processing facility, plant nursery, greenhouse solar dryer and other agricultural equipment, as well as capacity development training on cacao processing,” she said.

Villar also initiated the coconut-carabao development project and a coconut-based improvement network program where 30 buffaloes were distributed to coconut farmers.

The senator added that she was happy to know that a farm-to-market road connecting the villages of Hantag and Laboon is ongoing to help farmers in transporting their goods.

She reported the construction of Farmer Livestock School is ongoing to support dairy buffalo production with the assistance of the Philippine Carabao Center.

“We also supported the establishment of fish hatchery and training center construction in Manhilo village. We hope these projects will be operational soon to help the livelihood of people here. We are optimistic that this will be sustained by Mayor Nacional Mercado,” Villar added.

Villar attended a gathering of village officials here in time for the birthday celebration of Mayor Mercado

Source: Philippines News Agency

Mt. Province shortens 'window period' to access Mt. Data Cliff

BAGUIO CITY: The Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (DRRMC) of Mountain Province has shortened the period that the Mt. Data Cliff portion of the Baguio-Bontoc Road will be open to motorists to give more time for road repair.

Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan, in a phone interview on Tuesday, confirmed that starting next week (Feb. 20), motorists may only pass through the road from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The current "window hours" are from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; 12 noon to 1 p.m.; and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.

The midday window hour was removed by the PDRRMC during a meeting on Monday (Feb. 13) to give the project workers more uninterrupted worktime for faster completion of the damage on the Mt. Data cliff road section that incurred major damage during the July 2022 earthquakethat primarily hit the province of Abra.

The road will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays to give time for blasting, clearing operations, and other works.

The government has allotted PHP241 million to stabilize the slope where land and rockslide constantly occur.

Lacwasan said the meeting was an offshoot of a request for the total closure of the road section to motorists which was denied to allow farmers in Barangays Monamon and Sadsanan, Bauko to transport their produce to the trading post in La Trinidad, Benguet and bring home fertilizers and other farm inputs.

The welfare of the students of Mt. Data National High School living around the landslide area was also considered in deciding against the total closure of the road section.

During the period the road is closed, motorists will have to pass through Barangay Cada in Mankayan which would mean an additional 30 minutes of travel time.

Long trucks and those carrying heavy loads are still prohibited from taking the road and are advised to take the Ilocos Sur-Mankayan and Benguet Roads.

"They are supposed to take the Cervantez - Mankayan Rd. First, there are still not enough lay-bys because Cada is a farm-to-market road," Lacwasan said.

Buses can use the Cada Road, he added.

Travelers to the Mountain Province's capital town of Bontoc, including those going to Sagada, pass through the Mt. Data Cliff.

Source: Philippines News Agency