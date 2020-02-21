Villar lauds Filipino veterinarians in fight vs. ASF

Senator Cynthia Villar has lauded the expertise of the Filipino veterinarians who provide services and support to various sectors including agriculture, especially in addressing contagious animal diseases such as African swine fever (ASF).

Your continuing commitment to professionalize your ranks, improve your knowledge and level up your expertise is very much needed these days as we are challenged by the onset of emerging and re emerging diseases, Villar said during the 87th Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) Scientific Conference and Annual Convention here on Thursday.

The committee chairperson on Agriculture and Food also expressed hope that the country could eventually beat the deadly virus currently plaguing the swine industry.

Of course, we hope to beat African swine fever (ASF) as well. The farmers and consumers are greatly affected because the majority of us consume meat, she said.

She also acknowledged the support of PVMA to Philippine agriculture, particularly in the development of the poultry, dairy and livestock industries, which make up 33 percent of agriculture in the country.

Our staunch commitment to safety and vigilance against animal diseases has made the Philippines free from bird flu for many years. And we have also been free from Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) since 2010, she said.

Recently, the World Organization for Animal Health bestowed on the Philippines the highest level of recognition as a country free from FMD without vaccination.

It is very crucial to protect farm animals from diseases. We are also safeguarding public health especially that there's a lot of animal diseases both from here and abroad which destroyed and hinder the production and growth of livestock and poultry, Villar said.

She also cited the PVMA conference as a good venue to launch innovative technologies, share pioneering ideas, and discuss relevant industry issues.

I am glad that this year's conference will zero in on strengthening the valuable role of veterinarians vis A vis various sectors, industries, and even professions, Villar added.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY