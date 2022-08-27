Village execs urged to help maintain peace, order; fight drugs

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged the country’s barangay (village) officials to support the Marcos administration's campaign to eliminate the proliferation of illegal drugs and maintain peace and order.

DILG Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. made the appeal during the 2022 National Barangay Congress in Pasay City last Aug. 24.

Speaking to barangay leaders, Abalos said they should help the Philippine National Police (PNP) in maintaining public order in their communities.

He also urged them to utilize their barangay tanods (watchmen) to act as an augmentation to the police force.

"As the front-liners in government service, our barangay officials are in a very strategic position to help our police force in securing our kababayans. Our barangay tanods or Bantay Bayan serve as force multipliers of our uniformed personnel in ensuring peace and order and combating illegal drugs," Abalos said.

He noted that as the basic unit of government, it is the barangay officials' duty to protect the welfare of the public, adding that the local government is mandated to enforce existing national laws.

"Hindi lamang kayo katuwang ng kapulisan kundi kayo ay may mandato na siguruhin ang kaligtasan ng inyong mga nasasakupan (You are not just partners of the police. You have a mandate to ensure the safety of your constituents)," he said.

The DILG chief also reiterated his previous call to operationalize and strengthen the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (BADACs) which render assistance to the law enforcement agencies in the eradication of illegal drugs.

Laudable Covid-19 response

In his message, Abalos also commended the barangay officials for playing a critical role in the government's coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response.

He noted that at the height of the pandemic, it was the barangay officials who were on the frontlines of government response, leading the distribution of relief packs and other ayuda (aid), and ensuring the people's compliance with the minimum public health standards.

"Pinangunahan ng ating magigiting na barangay kapitan, mga kagawad, at iba pang bahagi ng pamahalaang barangay ang pagpapatupad ng iba’t ibang polisiya at istratehiya upang makontrol ang pagkalat ng virus, at mabigyan ng kinakailangan pagkain, kagamitan, lunas, at ayuda ang ating mga kababayan saan man sa bansa (Our village chiefs, council members and other personnel are at the forefront of different policies and strategies in curbing the spread of the virus and providing food, equipment, treatment and other forms of assistance to our kababayans across the country)," Abalos said.

Acknowledging that the barangays are the heart and core of government service in the country, Abalos assured that the national government, through the DILG, will remain steadfast in capacitating local officials nationwide and ensure that they are fully equipped to perform the duties entrusted to them by the people.

"Focus on the work that you need to do, extend help to those who greatly need it, and be assured that whatever you may require in accomplishing this grand task, we will do our very best to provide for and assist with in any way that we can," he said

Source: Philippines News Agency