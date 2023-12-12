Village execs told to designate barangay firecracker zone for holidays

CEBU: The Bureau of Fire Protection in this capital city has advised village officials to designate a specific zone where village folks could light fireworks to avoid fire incidents during the holiday season. SFO2 Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Department, said barangay officials should also have safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, barrels of water and other fire-fighting gadgets in case of any firecrackers-related emergencies. 'They might as well help the BFP in discouraging our people from lighting firecrackers. If they want noise for the Christmas Eve or in welcoming the New Year, they can use alternative things such as horn, pot cover and anything that could create sound, aside from fireworks,' Villanueva said during the Open Line media forum Tuesday. Villanueva cited the incident in Barangay Babag II in Lapu-Lapu City, wherein four people died and several others were injured after a firecracker factory and neighboring houses caught fire on Monday afternoon. He also advised Cebuanos to check on the markings of decorative Christmas lights to avoid buying substandard electronic products. 'Choose those series lights that have PS (Philippine Standard) markings or ICC (International Commodity Clearance) markings. Products with these markings are guaranteed safe for use,' he added. Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of Christmas party for the employees of the city government so that they can divert the funds for assistance to the fire victims in Barangay Babag and Sitio Santa Maria in Barangay Pusok. The fire in Barangay Pusok broke out Tuesday noon, and razed around 600 houses. Source: Philippines News Agency