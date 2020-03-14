Village dad nabbed for drug peddling in S. Kudarat

A village councilor allegedly into illegal drug peddling was arrested by anti-narcotics and police operatives during an anti-drug operation in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat on Friday.

Director Naravy Duquiatan of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) identified the suspect as Michael Tamles, 35, a three-term village councilor of Barangay Sucob in Columbio town.

“Tamles belonged to the top ten priority target-listed personalities of PDEA in Sultan Kudarat,” Duquiatan said.

Before his arrest, police and PDEA agents placed Tamles under surveillance for three weeks before the drug buy-bust was conducted at 5 a.m. in his home in Barangay Sucob.

Confiscated during the operation were five sachets of shabu weighing one gram and with an estimated street value of PHP6,800.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against Tamles, now detained at PDEA custodial facility in General Santos City.

Source: Philippines News Agency