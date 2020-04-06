Village councilor nabbed for hoarding, selling overpriced alcohol

A barangay councilor here was arrested by law enforcers on Sunday for allegedly hoarding and selling overpriced alcohol and disinfectant products.

Lt. Col. Vici Anthony Tababa, Digos City OIC police chief, identified the suspect as Gina Lascuña Hayag, 33, a businesswoman and a resident of Sentro Tiguman here.

In a police report, Tababa said the local police, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and a representative from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) conducted the joint entrapment operation against Hayag for violation of RA 7394, otherwise known as the Consumers Act of the Philippines.

Hayag was caught in the act of selling the products to the poseur-buyer at Luna Extension Street, Barangay Zone-3 here, police said.

The operative seized 11 pieces of 170-ml alcohol, five gallons of liquid hand sanitizer, two gallons of bleach, four pieces of 500-ml powder sanitizer, and other pieces of evidence.

Tababa said Hayag and the seized items were brought to Digos City police station for recording and preparation for the filing of charges against her in court.

The police chief assured the public of constant monitoring in the implementation of the law under the protocol set forth by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-IED), following the state of national health emergency declared by President Rodrigo Duterte to fight the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic. Source: Philippines News Agency