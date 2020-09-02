Village chiefs to solve Bacolod’s Covid-19 woes: Cimatu

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu has emphasized the important role of the barangay chairpersons in curbing the cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this city.

“This is the game of the barangay captains. You were elected by your people to lead them especially during this crisis,” said Cimatu, member of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), during his meeting with barangay officials, members of the Covid-19 technical working group, and hospital directors at the Bacolod City Government Center on Tuesday afternoon.

It was the second visit of Cimatu, who led the special mission that contained the Covid-19 outbreak in Cebu City, after arriving here on August 27 to meet with the city officials led by Mayor Evelio Leonardia and Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran after the mayor sent an urgent appeal for help to President Rodrigo Duterte.

During the meeting, he said that the primary step towards effectively containing the spread of Covid-19 is to “locate the virus,” after he declared earlier that his team will apply the Cebu formula or model to bring down the cases in Bacolod.

“The key here is to locate the virus (and therefore, identify) where we exert all our efforts. Barangays with high number of cases should be prioritized. This is where the role of village officials, especially barangay captains, comes in,” Cimatu said.

As of Tuesday night, Bacolod has additional 30 cases, increasing the total to 1,315, of which 746 are still active cases and 543 have recovered. The city has recorded 26 deaths.

Figures of the City Health Office showed that the top 10 barangays with the highest number of cases are the following: Estefania with 100; Taculing, 77; Villamonte, 65; Banago, 62; Mansilingan and Mandalagan, both 61; Alijis, 55; Tangub, 46; Bata, 39; and Granada, 38.

In sharing the best practices of Cebu City, Dr. Mary Jean Leroche, chief pathologist of Department of Health (DOH)-Central Visayas, underscored the collaborative efforts between and among the public and private hospitals.

As such, Level 1 hospitals were utilized as “step down facilities” for mild cases while Level 2 and 3 hospitals accommodated moderate and critical cases.

The DOH itself deployed its nurses to cater to Covid-19 allocated beds in both public and private hospitals.

Tracker point persons were also assigned in hospitals for daily submission of data, including bed capacity, patient-to-healthcare worker ratio, and number of patients, for monitoring and reporting.

Leroche said that improved testing capacity in communities and involvement of the private sector in the information campaign were also part of the best practices.

Distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), strict implementation of border control, and minimum health standards were included as well.

Retired Maj. Gen. Melquiades Feliciano, deputy implementer Covid-19 Inter-Agency Task Force-Visayas, recommended the establishment of a centralized command center in Bacolod where all clusters of the technical working group can hold daily meetings to strengthen their collaboration.

“The focal person is the barangay captain,” he said.

The meeting with Cimatu and Feliciano was presided by City Administrator Em Ang, and attended by Councilor Lady Gles Pallen, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay; Dr. Ma. Carmela Gensoli, city health officer; Col. Henry Biñas, director of Bacolod City Police Office; Dr. Luz Ma-apni, head of Contact Tracing Operations Center, among others.

Source: Philippines News Agency