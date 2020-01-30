Village chief shot dead in Agusan Norte

A village chief from Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte was killed in a shooting incident Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Nelson Gulay Mata, 49, barangay chairman of Bayabas, went out to buy cigarettes when a gunman onboard a motorcycle appeared and shot him, police said.

Police said Mata bore gunshot wounds on his chest, causing his instantaneous death.

Members of forensics team dispatched in the area recovered seven fired cartridge cases and a fired bullet from a 9mm. caliber pistol, police said.

Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) information chief, Maj. Renel Serrano, told Philippine News Agency on Thursday that the Cabadbaran City police immediately conducted pursuit and checkpoint operations to track down the suspect.

Initial information gathered by the police indicated that the gunman used a red Honda XRM motorcycle, Serrano said.

Serrano added that PRO-13 director Brig. Gen. Joselito Esquivel Jr. has also ordered the Cabadbaran City police to a thorough investigation to determine the motive of the killing.

Source: Philippines News Agency