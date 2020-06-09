Village chief reminds of physical distancing even during floods

With the onset of the rainy season and amid the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a village chairperson here reminded his constituents to observe safe physical distancing if flood occurs in their barangay.

Barangay Lasang chairman Allan Simo-ag said Tuesday that flood-prone areas in their barangay are regularly visited by high waters every year. The village is located between Lasang and Licanan rivers, which overflow during the rainy season.

Simo-ag said that should village residents evacuate to safer grounds during flooding, they should still be mindful in avoiding infection from Covid-19.

“I already inform them [residents] in our daily live broadcast through the official barangay Facebook Page that they should be vigilant, prepare their ‘go-bag’ and be ready to evacuate should heavy rains would occur and at the same time upon evacuation, they still have to maintain safe physical distancing, “ Simo-ag said.

A “go-bag” must contain important documents, money, first-aid kit, clothes, food and water, emergency tools such as flashlight and whistle, and communication tools like cellphones, the village official said.

He said the barangay has already crafted an evacuation plan where some 1,000 households will be temporarily relocated during flooding, with physical distancing in mind.

“We have a warning system and our ‘purok’ leaders are equipped with handheld radios where they get updates from time to time. Our residents also know where to go and who to find during an emergency situation like flooding,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has called on Dabawenyos–especially those in flood-prone areas–to be vigilant and alert with the onset of the rainy season.

CDRRMO chief Alfredo Baloran said Dabawenyos should be prepared because the weather outlook is changeable.

“Those who are living in flood-prone areas, especially those near the riverbanks must be alert anytime and not be complacent. There’s no LPA (low-pressure area) and there is no development of LPA monitored in the Pacific Ocean near the Philippines,” he said.

Baloran said the rains experienced during the afternoon and evening are brought by localized thunderstorms and the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

He said based on the weather outlook of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the public must expect weather disturbance during the afternoon and the evening.

