Vietnamese vessel to undergo survey inspection

The Vietnamese vessel, MV Globe 2, that ran aground last August 12 is now on anchorage in Barangay Semirara, Caluya to undergo survey inspection before it can proceed to its destination.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) senior chief petty officer Alan Mandado said the crew of the vessel moved their grounded cargo ship during the high tide last August 18 at around 9:30 a.m. to the Semirara anchorage area.

“Since the vessel did not suffer any damage, the crew members started the engine to move it away from the coral portion of the sea where it was grounded,” he said in an interview Monday.

Mandado said the barge of the Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) was no longer tapped to move the vessel to the anchorage.

The survey inspection is necessary for the vessel insurer to secure the Certificate of Fit to Sea, which is a requirement of the Bureau of Customs (BoC). Such a certificate shows the vessel had been surveyed and is in good condition for the voyage.

“Bidding is still ongoing though for the surveyor,” he said.

“Hopefully, the vessel could be surveyed within the next few days so that it could already proceed to its destination,” he added.

The vessel, which left Vietnam last August 6, was supposed to transport 113,000 bags of rice under consignment to Davao Port when it ran aground in the shores of Barangay Semirara.

The vessel’s 17 crew members, including its ship captain, remain on board and are not allowed to disembark to the island barangay as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Source: Philippines News Agency