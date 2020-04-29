Vietnamese tycoon donates 750K masks, PPE sets to PH

A Vietnamese businessman donated a total of 750,000 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) whose personnel continue to facilitate on the front lines the repatriation of overseas Filipinos and stranded foreign nationals.

“Today, Secretary (Teodoro Locsin Jr.) received over 750,000 masks and PPE (sets) donated by Vietnamese business tycoon and well-known philanthropist, Mr. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, to help protect DFA’s front-liners against Covid-19,” the department said over Twitter.

Nguyen was represented by his son and Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) Philippines president Henry Serrano Nguyen.

The donation, received by Locsin at the DFA office, arrived in Manila via a chartered flight arranged by Nguyen and was made possible through the assistance of the Department of Finance, Bureau of Customs, and other government agencies.

Source: Philippines News Agency