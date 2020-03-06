Vietnam ready to host Asean Summit

Asean member-countries highly appreciate Vietnam’s initiatives and proposals in building a vision for Asean in 2025 and beyond, as well as preparations for the Asean Summit at the Asean Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) on Friday.

Deputy minister of foreign affairs Nguy?n Qu?c Dung spoke to Vietnam News on sidelines of the meeting, stressing that Vietnam has planned progressive steps and targets for all member countries in building the Asean community and vision in 2025 and beyond.

Dung said as Asean chair, Vietnam’s proposals and targets for Asean members could be reached by all.

“We offered possible initiatives, proposals and targets for promoting Asean community among member countries. Participants at the meeting also supported and appreciated the leading role of Vietnam in the Asean chairmanship year,” Dung said.

“Our ideas and theme for Asean earned support from member countries. The meeting today also focused on the assessment of implementation progress of the Master Plan for Asean development, and mid-term evaluation of the Asean Charter after 12 years,” he added.

Vietnam is ready to host the Asean Summit on April 8-9, Dung confirmed.

Junever Mahilum West, assistant secretary and director general of Asean-Philippines national secretariat, also praised the initiatives and theme offered by Vietnam in the role of Asean Chair.

She agreed with the theme “Cohesive and Responsive” for the Asean Chairmanship 2020 chosen by Vietnam, and initiative of improving women’s role in building the Asean Community.

Thongphane Savanphet, deputy minister of Lao Foreign Affairs, said Vietnam’s initiatives at the meeting helped in building the Asean community in 2025 and beyond.

He said Vietnam’s priorities and proposals would help build a foundation for future development of Asean.

He added participants also discussed the Mekong Dialogue at senior officials’ meetings in the Asean Summit.

Ade Padmo Sarwono, from the Indonesian foreign affair ministry, said he pledged support for Vietnam’s plans and tentative programs for the Asean Summit.

He said Vietnam’s priorities were valuable in building the Asean community with capability, stability, peace and consolidation.

Padmo Sarwono also said efforts and plans were made in time among Asean in dealing with novel coronavirus, or Covid-19.

“Vietnam has been doing well in the prevention of Covid-19. You made us safe during the meeting in the beautiful Ðà N?ng city.”

The Asean Joint Consultative Meeting, which closed on Friday morning, was the third and last activity after the Asean Senior Officials Meeting and the 9th Meeting of the Asean Co-coordinating Council Working Group Meeting (ACCWG).

It is part of crucial preparations for the 36th Asean Summit to be held at Ariyana International Convention Centre in Ðà N?ng on April 8-9.

Source: Philippines News Agency