CEBU: All systems are set for the 'Kadaugan sa Mactan' (Victory at Mactan) on April 27, with invited guest of honor, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Mayor Junard Ahong Chan said the reenactment of the fight between the locals led by Datu Lapu-Lapu and the Spanish soldiers led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan on April 27, 1521, will occur near the Mactan Shrine. Apart from the reenactment, officials will also hold a capsule-laying activity for the PHP1.5 billion Expo Convention Center in Mactan Newtown and the groundbreaking for the PHP24.8 billion Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX). The Mactan Newtown Expo is a 2,500-capacity convention center expected to host the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit to be hosted by the historical island city next year. Meanwhile, the LLEX is a 12-kilometer skyway project starting in Barangay Babag 2, passing through the Mactan Economic Zone, Mactan Aviation Road, Barangays Pajac, Buaya, Bankal, Ibo, and ending in Pusok. The President will lead the capsule-laying, groundbreaking, and launching of the socialized housing project on Mactan Island. 'I hope that we can finalize the schedule of President Marcos' presence on Saturday. For us all, we celebrate the Victory of Mactan as a victory of the Oponganons (locals of Mactan),' Chan told reporters. The annual dramatization of the Battle of Mactan will depict the fight on a beach in Mactan Island between Magellan's soldiers along with local allies, and Lapulapu, the chieftain of the island, on the early morning hours of April 27, 1521, or 503 years ago. Source: Philippines News Agency