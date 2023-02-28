Victorias City to build 600 housing units under ‘Pabahay’ program

BACOLOD CITY: The City of Victorias in Negros Occidental will develop an initial 600 housing units for informal settler families (ISFs) and low-income earners under the national government's Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program.

The housing project, dubbed Sidlak Village, will soon rise on a 2.5-hectare site in Barangay XIII.

As of Tuesday, the northern Negros city is the second local government unit in the country, after Bacolod City, to have entered into a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Pag-IBIG Fund to implement the housing program.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez said the project seeks to address the need for suitable and conducive shelter to every resident of Victorias and deliver quality housing services.

“It is imperative to ensure the quality of the communities we are building. These human settlements are not only a place where people reside, these are cradles of societies,” he added.

The housing project will come in the form of condominium-type buildings with a total of 10 floors in each tower. The project cost has yet to be finalized.

"We are moving towards a more conscious and forward-looking human settlements that will withstand the modern problems of every human community,” Benitez said, adding that the provision of dignified human settlements to all Victoriahanons is part of the six-point agenda of his administration.

A flagship shelter program of the Marcos administration, the “Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino: Zero Informal Settler Family Program for 2028” seeks to build a total of 6 million housing units to address the country’s housing backlog in six years or until 2028

Source: Philippines News Agency