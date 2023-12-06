Vice President Sara Duterte Upholds Support for NTF-ELCAC Amid Peace Talk Reservations

Manila – Vice President Sara Duterte continues her support and partnership with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), despite differing opinions on the Philippines' peace process with communist rebels. This affirmation was made by NTF-ELCAC Secretariat Executive Director, Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr., during an online press conference on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Vice President Duterte, who serves as the vice chairperson of NTF-ELCAC, may hold different views on the recent amnesty and peace process possibilities, including the exploratory talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF). Despite her reservations, notably calling the Nov. 23 joint communique signed in Oslo, Norway, an "agreement with the devil," her opinions are considered integral in shaping the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) and furthering peace efforts.

Torres emphasized that the NTF-ELCAC's mission remains unchanged amidst these exploratory talks. The task force continues to focus on addressing the root causes of insurgency in the Philippines, including issues of poverty, education, health, and delivering basic services to conflict-affected areas. The ongoing local peace engagement and transformation programs for former rebels have so far benefitted approximately 39,000 individuals.

Furthermore, National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, also the NTF-ELCAC StratCom Cluster Chair, reiterated that the objectives of both Vice President Sara Duterte and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. align in their commitment to ending local communist armed conflict. Malaya confirmed that despite differences in opinion, Vice President Duterte remains a crucial ally and co-vice chairman in the NTF-ELCAC's endeavors.