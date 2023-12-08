Vice President Duterte Encourages Education in Naga City

Naga City, Cebu - Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte emphasized the importance of education during her visit to Naga City on Friday, addressing the youth and distributing financial assistance to various beneficiaries in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, she led the ceremonial distribution of financial aid to over 1,000 beneficiaries from Cebu province and Cebu City, including public transport drivers, senior citizens, women, the differently-abled, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. She urged the local community to encourage children to take education seriously, highlighting its role in transforming lives and serving the community. Duterte also called for unity behind the government and law enforcement agencies, advising against supporting criminal activities. The financial assistance distributed included PHP2,000 each to around 500 public transport drivers through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Additionally, over 170 drivers from the Cebu United Transport Cooperative and 300 drivers from Danao City are set to receive cash aid. Around 400 senior citizens and women received assistance through the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Pa nghanapbuhay Sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. Members of the Moalboal Public Market Vendors Association also benefited from the 'Mag-Negosyo Ta, 'Day' program of the Office of the Vice President, which includes business literacy training. The distribution event took place at the Tuyan Central Elementary School and Enan Chiong Activity Center in Naga City.