VFA abrogation underway; Locsin signs notice of termination

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has signed the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed Tuesday.

"On the order of the President through Executive Secretary Medialdea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Locsin signed today the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which will be delivered to the US Embassy in Manila forthwith," DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said on his official Twitter account.

In a separate statement, Locsin himself said US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission John Law has received the notice.

"The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the United States has received the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement. As a diplomatic courtesy there will be no further factual announcements following this self explanatory development," he said.

The VFA, established in 1999, provides a framework for defense forces cooperation and allows joint exercises between the two states.

On Monday, the US Department of State Assistant Secretary for Political Military Affairs Clarke Cooper said the VFA would be part of the discussions during the two nations' Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in March.

The US Embassy in Manila described the move as a "serious step with significant implication for the US Philippines alliance".

In a statement, it said it will "carefully consider" how best to move forward to advance Manila and Washington's shared interests.

Despite this, US will remain committed to the "friendship between our two peoples," it noted.

"Our two countries enjoy a warm relationship, deeply rooted in history. We remain committed to the friendship between our two peoples," it said.

