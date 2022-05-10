﻿Vax drive continues amid election season in Cordillera

BAGUIO CITY – While Filipinos exercised their rights of suffrage on Monday, vaccinations against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) did not stop in the region.

“The fight against Covid continues kasi nasa pandemic pa rin tayo (we are still in a pandemic,” said Dr. Amelita Pangilinan, assistant regional director and spokesperson of the Department of Health in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR), in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Records provided by her office showed 44 vaccination centers spread out in the different provinces continued operating and providing jabs on Monday.

“It is a holiday, we want to make sure that we will be around when the people who want to be vaccinated,” she said.

Pangilinan said in an earlier press conference that the government was exerting extra effort to vaccinate all interested residents, especially the vulnerable sector to provide more protection and prevent a repeat of a surge in cases experienced in the past.

DOH records showed that as of April 16, 2022, the region has vaccinated 78.53 percent of the 1,481,793 eligible population in all six provinces and cities in CAR.

Pangilinan also mentioned that the goal was to vaccinate the whole population, especially the senior citizens and those with comorbidities who are most susceptible to the adverse effects of the virus.

In La Trinidad, the municipal government has called on voters who have not received the vaccine to proceed to the Tourism Building at the Municipal Hall Grounds and at the Rural Health Unit in Poblacion for their Covid-19 vaccination.

“The RHU will be providing first and second doses as well as booster shots for 18 years old and above during the election day vaccination,” the advisory said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency