﻿Vax certificates of Malaysia, Ireland now recognized in PH: IATF

Malacañang on Monday said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) approved an earlier recommendation for recognition of the national Covid-19 vaccination certificates of Malaysia and the Republic of Ireland.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, the acting presidential spokesman, said the IATF signed Resolution No. 161 to approve the recommendation of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to recognize vaccination certificates of the two countries “for purposes of arrival quarantine protocols, as well as for interzonal/intrazonal movement.”

“This is in addition to other countries/territories/jurisdictions whose proofs of vaccination the IATF has already approved for recognition in the Philippines, and without prejudice to such other proofs of vaccination approved by the IATF for all inbound travelers,” he said in a statement.

He said the IATF directed the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation – One-Stop-Shop, and the Bureau of Immigration to recognize proofs of vaccination of nationals from the two countries.

The IATF earlier approved the recommendation of the DFA to recognize the national Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued by Slovenia, Bahrain, Qatar, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Brazil, Israel, South Korea, and Timor Leste.

On Sept. 10, 2021, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte issued Proclamation No. 1218 further extending the period of the state of calamity through the Philippines until Sept. 12, 2022 due to the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency