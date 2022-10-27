Vax card required to visit cemeteries in Dumaguete during ‘Undas’

The police in this capital city on Wednesday said they will not allow individuals to enter the cemeteries on Nov. 1 and 2 unless they can present a Covid-19 vaccination card.

Lt. Col. Joeson Parallag, city police chief, told the Philippine News Agency that this is a requirement for all of the six public and private cemeteries here.

“We are adopting the no vax card, no entry policy during the ‘Undas’ (All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day) celebrations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of Covid-19,” Parallag said.

Cemeteries will also be allowed to open only up to 8 p.m. and no overnight stay as previously practiced will be permitted.

Parallag said police officers are currently deployed to secure the ongoing activities of the Buglasan Festival, which will end on Oct. 30 but the security plan will extend until Nov. 3.

Police officers will be assigned to the cemeteries as well as places of convergence such as churches, bus terminals, sea ports and the airport in anticipation of the influx of returning family members who will pay their respects to the dead.

Alcoholic beverages, sharp and deadly weapons and loud music are also prohibited inside the cemeteries.

Police assistance desks will be established in strategic locations and at the cemeteries, while the city’s Traffic Management Office is already drafting a traffic plan identifying entry and exit routes during the Undas, Parallag said.

Source: Philippines News Agency