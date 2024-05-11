MELAKA, An exciting lineup of programmes awaits visitors as Melaka is set to host the 50th anniversary celebration of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China. Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) secretary-general Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman said that the event would indirectly aid in both promoting Visit Melaka Year (VMY) 2024 and preparing for Visit Malaysia Year 2026. 'Insya Allah, we will hold the 50th anniversary celebration of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China in Melaka, which coincides with VMY 2024,' he told reporters at a dinner held to mark the arrival of Fu Ning, the world's largest traditional Chinese wooden sailing boat, at Tanjung Bruas Port, Tanjung Kling, last night. Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Fu Ning owner Lin Chang Jiu and State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman were in attendance. Meanwhile, Ab Rauf said the ship owner himself expressed a desire to bring back the glory of Admiral Cheng Ho's hist oric voyage to Melaka. He said the wish had come to fruition as the ship, measuring 41.6 metres (m) in length, 12 m wide and having a main mast height of 29 m, docked at Tanjung Bruas Port on May 1. 'Insya Allah, the ship will be included in the anniversary celebration, symbolising Admiral Cheng Ho's voyage to Melaka some 600 years ago,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency