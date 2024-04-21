ALOR GAJAH, A variety of programmes are planned for the National Youth Day 2024 (HBN2024) celebrations, which will be held from May 24 to 26 in Melaka, and will be segmented into ten "Rakan Muda" lifestyle segments. State Youth Development, Sports, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Committee chairman, VP Shanmugam, said the programmes at Dataran Pahlawan in Bandar Hilir would cover segments such as racing circuit, Earth, democracy, digital, expression, music, skills, business, and care. "Preparations to be the host are going smoothly, and we have held three meetings with the state government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to ensure it will be a success. "The HBN2024 celebration is a very important and meaningful event for the state, especially since it has been a long time since Melaka hosted such an event, and it is also seen as a major attraction, particularly with the ongoing Visit Melaka Year (TMM2024)," he said. He was speaking to reporters at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House for the Gadek state constituency at Bandar Satelit, Pulau Sebang, today, which was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh. Expanding on the details, Shanmugam said the Melaka-level HBN Melaka, scheduled for May 18 and 19, will feature various activities such as debates, public speaking, e-sports, "waste to cash," auto shows, and engine oil change events. Source: BERNAMA News Agency