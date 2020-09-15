Vaccine clinical trial to shorten fight vs. Covid-19: DOH-7 exec

An official of the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas said on Monday the people’s support to the clinical trial for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine will shorten the fight against the pandemic.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist and Covid-19 spokesperson, said in a virtual presser if the populace would shun the clinical trial, health authorities would not be able to find out the advantages and disadvantages of the vaccine and “may prolong the fight” against the dreaded virus.

The clinical trial, she said, is important in order to study the “lock-and-key mechanism” of a person’s body once the vaccine is introduced and the antigen and antibody reaction are determined to elicit immune responses.

“Secondly, in the clinical trials that we know based on history and science, we know that there are selected groups of population that will best suit for this. So there will have to be a selection process, criteria, an inclusion and exclusion (procedure) and, who should be involved and who should not be included,” Loreche said.

She said a vaccine stimulates the immune system of a person’s body that will “automatically react by fighting it by producing antibodies”.

Part of the study is the determination of “group that will be involved in the selection, the presence or absence of another disease entity that you may have,” she said.

The screening process, she said, would be to determine the Covid-19 exposure or recovery of the trial participant.

Meanwhile, Loreche said the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center is among the five government hospitals in the country that will be tasked to administer the clinical trial.

The DOH-Central Visayas Center for Health Development is still waiting for the guidelines from the DOH central office.

She said they will also tap the media in educating and urging the residents in the Visayas to participate in the Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial.

Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña on Thursday last week announced that Cebu was one of the eight areas in the country being considered as zones for Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials.

De la Peña said the six participating barangays will be in Metro Manila while Calabarzon (Region 4-A) and Cebu will have one each.

