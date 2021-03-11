Vaccination runs smoothly in Bataan; no adverse effects noted

The inoculation of medical front-liners in this province that began Monday has been running smoothly and no vaccinee has experienced any adverse effects.

Dr. Roberto Luneta, chief of professional staff at the government-run Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) here, said Wednesday health workers administered with both CoronaVac and AstraZeneca felt well and did not show any serious side effect.

“Ang mga nakikita natin is natural response ng body. May masakit sa injection, natatakot, tumataas ng kaunti ang blood pressure. Siyempre, normal na reaksyon ng katawan yon kasi nandoon din ang pag-aatubili pero wala naman masamang nagiging reaksyon (What we see is the body’s natural response. There is pain from the injection, fear, blood pressure rising a bit. Of course, that is a normal reaction of the body. There is also hesitation. But there has been no bad reaction),” Luneta said.

BGHMC midwife Corazon San Jose and nurse Jhona Joyce Talastas said they both received AstraZeneca vaccines and they felt all right.

“Hindi naman maiiwasan sa una ang matakot pero para sa safety at protection ay nagpa-vaccine ako. Mahigit isang oras na matapos akong mabigyan ng vaccine ay wala naman akong nararamdamang kakaiba (It was inevitable to be scared at first but for safety and protection, I got vaccinated. I didn’t feel anything strange more than an hour after I was given the vaccine),” Talastas said.

San Jose said, “Kasi mga front-liners kami kaya kinakailangan na mas mauna kaming bigyan kaysa sa iba (Because we are front-liners, we must be the first to receive the vaccine).”

Other front-liners who shared their experience on the vaccination at the lobby of the BGHMC annex at the old Bataan capitol, said they were all feeling well.

The Department of Health delivered to Bataan 417 doses of CoronaVac on Saturday and 1,420 doses of AstraZeneca on Monday.

Vaccination using CoronaVac started on Monday while that of AstraZeneca began on Wednesday.