Vaccination for Negrense kids urged to prevent pertussis

BACOLOD CITY: The Provincial Health Office (PHO) in Negros Occidental on Wednesday urged parents to have their children vaccinated against pertussis or whooping cough to prevent infection of the highly contagious respiratory disease. In Negros Occidental, a two-month-old boy suspected to have caught the illness has already recovered after he was admitted to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in this city last week. However, the PHO has yet to receive a result of the confirmatory test, Dr. Ma. Girlie Pinongan, provincial health officer, said in an interview. 'The PHO is advising the public to be aware of the increasing pertussis cases reported in the neighboring provinces. Take measures to prevent pertussis infection and spread,' she added. Pinongan advised the wearing of masks for individuals with a cough to protect the people they are interacting with and observe proper respiratory hygiene when coughing or sneezing. Among the early symptoms of pertussis are a cough that may last t wo or more weeks, mild fever, and a runny nose. Others, particularly infants and toddlers could experience cyanosis or turning blue or purple, and apnea or life-threatening pauses in breathing. In an advisory, the PHO chief noted that those who are unvaccinated or have not completed their vaccination series, are at increased risk of severe illness. They should avoid or limit contact with individuals with known or probable pertussis. 'For unvaccinated parents or caretakers of children showing the symptoms, masking and religious practice of good hygiene is heavily encouraged,' she added. Parents of infants are strongly encouraged to avail of free diphteria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP) vaccine as early as six weeks or one and a half months old for the first of the three doses. The second dose is administered at 10 weeks old and the third dose, is at 14 weeks old. 'For unvaccinated individuals beyond the target ages of the National Immunization Program, please consult your physician on your options,' Pinongan sa id. Source: Philippines News Agency