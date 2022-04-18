﻿Vaccination during Ramadan allowed, says BARMM Islamic leader

The highest Islamic religious leader in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said Monday vaccination during Ramadan is allowed in Islam.

BARMM Islamic Grand Mufti Abuhuraira Udasan, who is also BARMM Darul Ifta executive director, issued Religious Guideline No. 32 or the fatwa Monday to inform all BARMM constituents that inoculation even during the fasting month is allowed.

Muslims have been fasting since April 3 and will break the fast on May 2.

“Vaccination is a preventive and precautionary measure against pandemic diseases, sort of life-saving and does not invalidate the fasting when taken during Ramadan,” Udasan said in a statement Monday.

Under the guidelines, Udasan said the gathering of Muslims in places of worship after breaking the fast early in the evening is an opportunity for the vaccination team to have more vaccinated after performing their prayers.

“They may do so in a specific room beside or at the back part of the mosque or the place of worship,” he said.

Amid the fasting this month, Ministry of Health personnel continued the vaccination activities despite the refusal of some to get inoculated, based on the belief that vaccination during this time is prohibited.

Udasan stressed that vaccination is live-saving, proven, and tested, so this is allowed even during a sacred observance.

Moreover, BARMM has also scheduled special vaccination days to raise the vaccination rate and reach the 70 percent population immunity in June.

Source: Philippines News Agency