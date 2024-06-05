UTP SOARS INTO TOP 300 OF QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2025

IPOH, Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) achieved an impressive ranking of 269th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, a significant leap of 38 positions from its previous rank of 307th. UTP in a statement today said that it solidifies their position as a leading institution on the world stage and continue its remarkable trajectory in global higher education over the past eight years. It said out of 5,663 universities assessed in this year's QS rankings, UTP's exceptional performance places it among the top 18 per cent globally, solidifying its position within the elite. According to the statement, the achievement underscores the university's steadfast commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and fostering a vibrant learning environment. UTP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib was quoted in the statement as saying that the achievement is a tremendous honour for the entire UTP community as it is a testament to the devoted efforts of their faculty, staff, stude nts, and alumni. 'We also express our sincere gratitude to Petronas, industry partners and academic collaborators for their vital role in UTP's success,' he said. The statement read that UTP's rise in the QS rankings reflects its firm dedication to excellence as since it embarked on a remarkable journey in 2016, the university has steadily climbed the rankings from the 601 to 650 band in 2016, to its current position within the top 300. Besides QS rankings, UTP is also highly ranked in Times Higher Education (THE) Asia and Young University Rankings where it is ranked at 52nd and 32nd respectively making it the number one university in Malaysia. UTP's unrelenting pursuit of offering a world-class educational experience, fostering impactful research and producing graduates highly sought-after by leading industries worldwide, is underscored by the steady progression in the rankings. Meanwhile, the university actively champions Petronas' vision for a sustainable future in which sustainability principles are embedded throughout the university's curriculum, research endeavours, and student experiences. Mohamed Ibrahim said the comprehensive approach equips graduates with the expertise to develop innovative solutions, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility that ultimately contributes to the collective goal of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2050. 'UTP is well-positioned to play a leading role in this endeavour. Our strong focus on science, engineering, and technology disciplines is crucial for the development of sustainable solutions and this commitment to sustainability positions UTP at the forefront of developing solutions for a greener future. 'We invite prospective students and researchers who share our vision for a sustainable future to learn more about UTP's programmes and join us in making a positive impact,' he said as quoted in the statement. Source: BERNAMA News Agency