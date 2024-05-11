KUALA LUMPUR, Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) today signed a landmark collaboration with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), incorporating the distinguished Certificate in Finance, Accounting and Business (CFAB) syllabus into its new accounting and finance minor package. In a statement, UTP said the minor programme was specifically designed to enhance graduate employability in recognition of the growing demand for industry-ready accounting and finance professionals, and it caters to students enrolled in the Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) programme as well as selected non-BBM programmes. The agreement was signed by UTP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib and ICAEW Malaysia head Shenola Gonzales. Also present at the ceremony were UTP pro-chancellor and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) president and group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik and ICAEW council member Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi. Mohamed Ibrahim said in the statement that the partnership between UTP and ICAEW will open doors to diverse career paths for university students where they can pursue professional accreditation from ICAEW, a globally esteemed institution renowned for its excellence in accounting and finance. "This prestigious accreditation will enhance UTP graduates' employability and unlock a vast array of opportunities in the global marketplace,' he said. The collaboration also catalyses growth and progress for both parties, and UTP ensures its graduates are well-equipped to flourish in the global marketplace by aligning our curriculum with international standards and best practices, added Mohamed Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Gonzales said that the partnership between UTP and ICAEW offers a compelling solution for today's competitive landscape and that preparing graduates for success is paramount. 'By facilitating UTP students' journey towards the Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) qualification, we improve their employability and provide a clear pathway to becoming chartered accountants. 'With the support of our Authorised Training Employers (ATEs), students can embark on their professional journey confidently, backed by a world-class institution and globally recognised qualification,' she added. Through the collaboration, UTP and ICAEW will work together to align the Accounting and Finance Minor package with ICAEW's CFAB syllabus. The statement said that by leveraging on ICAEW's expertise and resources, UTP aims to elevate the educational experience for its students, equip them with globally recognised qualifications that hold significant value in the industry, and prepare students to succeed in various career fields. A distinctive feature of this collaboration is its inclusivity, where UTP allows students from various fields, such as information technology, computer science, information systems and engineering programmes to receive the benefits of the CFAB certification. The agreement also provides UTP faculty members with unparalleled professional de velopment opportunities through ICAEW, further enriching the learning experience for students as the faculty stays at the cutting edge of the field. Source: BERNAMA News Agency