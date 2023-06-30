UTP CONTINUES TO SOAR IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2024

Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) has achieved an impressive ranking in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024, placed at 307 climbing from its previous position of 361.

UTP in a statement today said the significant achievement has solidified the university’s position as a leading institution in the global higher education landscape.

“The QS World University Rankings 2024 evaluated a total of 2,963 institutions worldwide, with 1,500 institutions being ranked. UTP's remarkable ascent places it within the top 21 per cent globally, underscoring the university's continuous commitment to excellence in education and research,” the statement read.

UTP's outstanding performance in the rankings is attributed to its top-performing domains, which are Citation, Academic Reputation and Employer Reputation.

The domains demonstrate the university’s outstanding commitment to impactful research, recognition with the academic community and producing high-quality and highly sought-after graduates for global diverse industries.

Meanwhile, UTP Vice Chancellor Professor Ts. Dr Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib in the same statement said the achievement validated the university’s continuous efforts in delivering exceptional education, research outcomes and the overall student experience.

He said it also demonstrated UTP’s commitment to being a globally recognised institution and contributing to the advancement of knowledge and sustainable development.

“Moreover, UTP is proud to align itself with Petronas' energy transition initiatives to move towards Net Zero Carbon Emission (NZCE) by 2050 as part of our aspiration towards sustainable global prominence,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency