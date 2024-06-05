UTM REACHES NEW HEIGHT IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKING

KUALA LUMPUR, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) reached a new height in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2025 as it rose seven positions to be ranked as the world's 181st top university. UTM in a statement today said with that, the university continues to stand among the top 200 prestigious universities and ranks within the top 12 per cent among 1,500 ranked universities globally. 'This significant achievement underscores UTM's consistent efforts to deliver high-quality education and impactful research, in alignment with its enVision UTM 2025 Strategic Plan,' the statement read. UTM said this year's edition of the QS WUR had recorded notable improvements in UTM's citations per faculty, reflecting the university's strong research output and productivity. 'UTM has maintained its position as the second-highest in Malaysia in this indicator and the highest among the nation's Research Universities, showcasing the university's dedication to advancing knowledge and driving innovat ion. 'Additionally, UTM's International Research Network has grown tremendously. This achievement highlights UTM's excellence in fostering rich and diverse international research partnerships, which enhance the quality and transparency of its research and contribute to solving pressing local and global challenges,' it said. According to the statement, the QS WUR also noted an increase in the university's employment outcome indicator, reflecting its successes in ensuring high employability rates for graduates while nurturing future leaders who make significant impacts in their fields. Meanwhile, UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Ahmad Fauzi Ismail in the same statement expressed his heartfelt gratitude to staff, students, alumni, and partners for their unwavering dedication, whose combined effort had elevated UTM's global ranking and played a crucial role in the university's ongoing success. 'As UTM celebrates its improved position in the QS WUR 2025, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing knowled ge, nurturing talents, and addressing societal challenges through innovative solutions. 'Our unity, embodied in UTM's motto 'Kerana Tuhan untuk Manusia' has been key to this success, as it could not have been realised without the synergy across departments,' he said. This year's QS WUR evaluates universities based on nine criterias which are academic reputation, citations per faculty, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, international faculty, international students, international research network, sustainability, and employment outcomes. Source: BERNAMA News Agency