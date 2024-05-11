KUALA LUMPUR, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), the country's first university with its own Faculty of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is confident that it could empower AI technology with the existing expertise while simultaneously producing a skilled workforce. Its vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail, said to ensure that AI technology advances more rapidly and allows Malaysia to compete with developed countries, a collaborative effort with other academic institutions, known as the Malaysia AI Consortium (MAIC) has also been introduced. "The UTM AI Faculty was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today to train AI talent with knowledge, skills and competencies in AI and robotics, focusing on drawing local investors and industries. The curriculum is in line with industry needs and involves experts in the AI field. "But to drive AI faster, we proposed to the ministry (Ministry of Higher Education) to establish MAIC, meaning working with other universities specialising in their respective fields. For example, Universiti Putra Malaysia in agriculture," he told Bernama today. Ahmad Fauzi said MAIC emphasises collaborative research projects, data sharing, code repositories, workshops, seminars and educational initiatives while prioritising ethical AI practices such as fairness, transparency, privacy protection and accountability. "The primary strategic objective is to unify the Malaysian AI ecosystem, foster innovation, and promote responsible development and implementation of AI technology. "The consortium gets funds from government grants, industry sponsors, membership fees and other sources with the goals of sustainability, strategic partnerships, capacity building, intellectual property and community development," he said. Ahmad Fauzi said the AI degree programme, which the Higher Education Committee approved in January, will commence with its first cohort in October, adding that the study programme is three years with three semesters per year, and students need to complete 121 credit hours to graduate. "The strategy of the study programme is industry-infused, which entails clearer industry involvement to ensure its relevance in producing a quality workforce in AI and various sectors that apply AI, such as defence, education, and health. "We expect our first intake to be 120 students in October, but if demand is high, we will refer to the ministry to increase intake quotas," he said. On the direction of the faculty and MAIC, Ahmad Fauzi said the faculty's academic programme and research activities will remain industry-oriented and in line with the current needs and trends in the AI and robotics industry. "Additionally, local and international industry-academic collaborations will be strengthened for industrial training opportunities, joint research projects, student placement, and the expansion of international networks," he said. According to him, to ensure academic staff members, researchers, and students in the faculty stay relevant and keep up-to-date with the latest develo pments in the AI field, opportunities to grow their skills and continuous training will be provided involving industrial training programmes, coursework and research. He noted that in efforts to ensure the AI Faculty and MAIC become drivers for advancing AI research, education and application, mechanisms that can be implemented include leading joint and interdisciplinary projects, formation of research teams and organising workshops and seminars for knowledge exchange. Anwar launched UTM's AI Faculty, MAIC and AI Talent Roadmap for Malaysia 2024-2030 as part of the Malaysia Artificial Intelligence Nexus 2024 (MY AI NEXUS 2024) at the World Trade Centre today. Source: BERNAMA News Agency